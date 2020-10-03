Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

