Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of QTNT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 26.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 323,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $966,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $435,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.