QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

