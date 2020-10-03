RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

