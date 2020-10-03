Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

