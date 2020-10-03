$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.