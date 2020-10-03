$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report