Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Buy

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

