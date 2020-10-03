Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

REXR stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,928 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $57,569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

