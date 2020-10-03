BCB Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

