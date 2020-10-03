$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $65.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.07 million to $98.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $240.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $292.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

