Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCAP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

JCAP opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 69.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 428,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 921,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

