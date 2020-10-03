$151.04 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $151.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.41 million and the lowest is $138.81 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $633.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.09 million to $683.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $904.70 million, with estimates ranging from $831.70 million to $977.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

APLE opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $106,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

