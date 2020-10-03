Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $328.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $343.50 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park-Ohio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 783,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,717 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

