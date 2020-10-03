i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.69 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $40.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $149.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.79 million to $150.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.23 million, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $175.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.60 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.