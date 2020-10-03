Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

NYSE SC opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,269,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

