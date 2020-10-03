Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $481.41 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 67.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 21.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

