Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $481.41 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 67.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 21.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
