ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ScanSource stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

