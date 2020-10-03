ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
ScanSource stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
