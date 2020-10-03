SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $155.36 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

