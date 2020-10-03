SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
