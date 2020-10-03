SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

