ValuEngine Upgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to Sell

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of SHI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
