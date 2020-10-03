ValuEngine Upgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to Sell

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SHI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

