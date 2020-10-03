Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.07. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
