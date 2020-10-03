Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.07. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

