Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.
SKT stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
