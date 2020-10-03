Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

SKT stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

