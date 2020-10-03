ValuEngine Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Sell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,276,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

