SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

