Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of SR opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
