Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.