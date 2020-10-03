Head to Head Contrast: Corvus Gold (KOR) versus The Competition

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Corvus Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -29.10 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.42

Corvus Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corvus Gold peers beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

