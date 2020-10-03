Reviewing Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Ares Capital (OTCMKTS:ARCC)

Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Andover Mining alerts:

32.1% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andover Mining and Ares Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Capital 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ares Capital has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Ares Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andover Mining and Ares Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ares Capital $1.53 billion 3.97 $793.00 million $1.89 7.59

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Andover Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Andover Mining and Ares Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A Ares Capital 2.95% 10.45% 4.92%

Summary

Ares Capital beats Andover Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp. is a precious and base metal exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper exploration at the SUN District and Smucker District, located in the Ambler Mineral Belt, Northwest, Alaska. Andover Mining was founded on February 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.