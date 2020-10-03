STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSKN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

