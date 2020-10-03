Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.