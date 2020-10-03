Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) versus The Pennant Group (OTCMKTS:PNTG) Financial Contrast

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 2.97 $2.55 million $0.52 69.06 Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.96 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Covalon Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.