Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) & MabVax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MBVXQ) Financial Comparison

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MabVax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalvista Pharmaceuticals -229.45% -36.04% -31.80% MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of MabVax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalvista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MabVax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.03%. Given Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MabVax Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalvista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 18.30 -$29.12 million ($1.64) -7.91 MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.02 million N/A N/A

MabVax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals beats MabVax Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

