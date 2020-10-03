Analyzing FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) & Location Based Technologies (NASDAQ:LBAS)

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 7.42% 16.45% 9.39% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FLIR Systems and Location Based Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.89 billion 2.47 $171.60 million $2.23 15.91 Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FLIR Systems has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FLIR Systems and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLIR Systems presently has a consensus price target of $50.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.29%. Given FLIR Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Location Based Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit. The Industrial Business Unit segment offers thermal and visible-spectrum imaging cores and components for parties that create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems; and products, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas detection cameras, firefighting cameras, process automation cameras, and environmental test and measurement devices. The Government and Defense Business Unit segment offers airborne, land, maritime, man-portable multi-spectrum imaging systems, radars, lasers, imaging components, integrated multi-sensor system platforms, CBRNE detectors, and nano-class UAS solutions, as well as services related to these systems. The Commercial Business Unit segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, and related software and accessories; networked marine electronic systems that include multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars, sonar systems, thermal and visible imaging systems; communications equipment for boats, traffic cameras, sensors and associated traffic management software; and thermal scopes and handheld thermal cameras. FLIR Systems, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

