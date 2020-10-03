SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.91. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SunOpta by 374.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: What is range trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.