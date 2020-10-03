State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 158.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.