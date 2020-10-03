State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
STT stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.
In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 158.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
