State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

