Head-To-Head Review: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) vs. Spindle (NYSE:SPDL)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 4.95 $149.04 million $1.33 44.90 Spindle $80,000.00 0.00 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 4 0 2.33 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.89% 17.77% 6.69% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

