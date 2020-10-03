Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 322,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.