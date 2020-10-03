NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -22.14% -12.26% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -123.33 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.42

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

