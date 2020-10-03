Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,554,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $37,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,654 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,659 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pagerduty by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pagerduty by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $27.63 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

