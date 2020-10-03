COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Main First Bank

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

