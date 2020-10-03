Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

