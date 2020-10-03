HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HLDCY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from HENDERSON LD DE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. HENDERSON LD DE/S’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

