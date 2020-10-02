Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.87 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of BancFirst worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

