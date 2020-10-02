PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.