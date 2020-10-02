Sei Investments Co. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

