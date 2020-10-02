Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 139,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 344.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 81,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

