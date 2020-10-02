Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 103,655 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 27.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olin by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $12.48 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

