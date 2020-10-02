PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,088 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

FCF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

