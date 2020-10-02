Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.