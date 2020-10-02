Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

